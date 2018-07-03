Turbo boost your old Mac with high-performance OWC components

1 of 29
  • Grab your upgrades

    Grab your upgrades

    Head over to OWC.com to discover what upgrades are available for your Mac, MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, or even Mac Pro.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Getting ready

    Getting ready

    I have the patient -- in this case an A1297, 17-inch late 2011 MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. Ready to go in I have a 1TB OWC Mercury Electra 6G SSD, and a 16GB RAM kit.

    Also on ready to help with the operation is my iFixit Manta driver kit, which is ideal to tackle the tiny screws holding the MacBook Pro together.

    NOTE: Before you carry out this upgrade, make sure you have a backup of the data on your Mac. I recommend using Time Machine because this makes for a smoother recovery, but other methods exist. Choose what you are comfortable and familiar with.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Here are the parts

    Here are the parts

    Here are the parts going into the MacBook Pro. These will significantly boost the performance and dramatically reduce applications loading time and boot time (which with the old drive was measured in minutes).

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Here are the bits I need to tackle the fasteners

    Here are the bits I need to tackle the fasteners

    I'll be tackling two fasteners -- Phillips size 00 and Torx T6.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Let's get into the MacBook Pro

    Let's get into the MacBook Pro

    Time to tackle the screws holding the MacBook Pro together. There are ten screws in all (you'll find there are two different sizes, so keep a note of where they go -- although you can't really go wrong).

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Carefully remove the screws

    Carefully remove the screws

    Using the right tools dramatically reduces the risk of chewing up the fastener, especially these small Phillips 00 fasteners.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • What's that blue stuff on the fastener?

    What's that blue stuff on the fastener?

    You might notice some blue stuff on the fasteners. This is a thread locking compound that prevents the screws working their way loose over time. Don't wipe it off because it will help keep the fasteners in place for you again when you put the laptop back together.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • We're in!

    We're in!

    Once all the fasteners are out gently pry the back cover off the laptop (it might be a bit stuck in place, so work it slowly and carefully). But once the cover is off, you're in!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • First let's tackle the RAM

    First let's tackle the RAM

    The RAM is held in place by plastic clips at either end of the modules. Pull the clips apart (away from the RAM modules) and the modules will pop up.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Pull the module out

    Pull the module out

    Once the module has popped up, pull it out towards you to remove the first one.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Pull the second module out

    Pull the second module out

    You'll notice that in order to free the second module you need to pull the clips to the side once again for it to pop up completely. Once it has done that, pull it out like you did with the first one.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Replace the RAM modules in reverse order

    Replace the RAM modules in reverse order

    Start the replacement process by replacing the bottom RAM module (the one you removed last) first.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Slot in and push down

    Slot in and push down

    Slot it into the holder at an angle and then push it down to engage against the clips.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • And the next one...

    And the next one...

    Replace the next module in the same way. Slot it in and push it down into place.

    And that's the RAM upgrade done!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Now onto the storage

    Now onto the storage

    Next we move onto replacing the hard drive with the high performance OWC SSD. The old drive is held in place with four Phillips 00 fasteners... number 1...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Number 2...

    Number 2...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Number 3...

    Number 3...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Number 4...

    Number 4...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Pull the tab

    Pull the tab

    To remove the hard drive, carefully pull the plastic tab.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Remove the power/data connector

    Remove the power/data connector

    Carefully remove the power/data connector. Pull on the plastic connector and not the ribbon cable (the cable is delicate, and you don't want to break it!).

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Move over the mounting hardware

    Move over the mounting hardware

    Look at the edges of the hard drive and you'll notice four mounting pegs that you need to transfer over to the SSD.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Transfer over the mounting pegs

    Transfer over the mounting pegs

    Unscrew them from the hard drive using the Torx T6 bit...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Fit them on the SSD

    Fit them on the SSD

    ... and fit them onto the SSD. No need to screw them too tight. Go easy! Finger tight is more than enough.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • All fur mounting pegs fitted

    All fur mounting pegs fitted

    Now that's done. it's time to slid the SSD into place.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Refit the power/data connector

    Refit the power/data connector

    Make sure the pegs go into the approprite slot.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Place the SSD into the mounting cradle

    Place the SSD into the mounting cradle

    Place the SSD into the mounting cradle and do up the four mounting screws.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Time to refit the back cover

    Time to refit the back cover

    You're almost done! Now it's time to refit the back cover and refit the fasteners. Remember not to go crazy on these tiny fasteners. A gentle finger tight is ample because they are easily damaged.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Check to see if the cover is properly in place

    Check to see if the cover is properly in place

    Carry out a final visual check to make sure that the cover is back in place properly and all the fasteners are in place.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • You're ready to get your data on the new SSD

    You're ready to get your data on the new SSD

    Follow Apple's documentation for how to use the macOS recovery tool to get your Mac up and running and recover the data using Time Machine. If you're not using Time Machine, you'll first need to reinstall macOS and recover from within the operating system.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 29

Got an old Mac that's groaning under the weight of the latest macOS releases and the software that you want to run on it? Are your boot times measured in minutes? Are you thinking that it might be time to buy a new Mac? Not so fast! Give your old Mac a new lease of life with high-performance RAM and SSDs from Mac upgrade specialists OWC.

Read More Read Less

Grab your upgrades

Head over to OWC.com to discover what upgrades are available for your Mac, MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, or even Mac Pro.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 29

Related Topics:

Hardware Apple PCs Servers Storage Networking
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries