Weird but super useful gadgets

Seems like a simple thing, but this really has become a staple repair tool for me. This is the perfect tool for removing corrosion, especially electrical terminals that have corroded as a result of leaky batteries.

There are also versions that makes use of steel or brass bristles, which are effective at removing corrosion, but I don't like to use a material that is electrically conductive.