1Password partners with Brex for online payment tool

1Password announced a partnership with business finance platform Brex to make online purchases a bit simpler for businesses.

Users will be able to sync the information they store in Brex's vault with their 1Password account, allowing online purchases to be made in just a few clicks.

People can also easily delete card information from both platforms if their information is compromised. 1Password noted that the partnership also gives business employees "control over card security and spend by capping limits and securely storing card numbers."

"With the new integration, Brex customers can autofill their Brex corporate and vendor card information while checking out anywhere on the web – right from 1Password in the browser. Brex admins can also create and fill vendor cards during checkout," 1Password explained in a blog, noting the advantages the partnership provides to businesses.

"Once your employees connect their Brex and 1Password accounts, a Brex vault is created in their 1Password account. They'll then have access to their Brex corporate cards (everyone) and vendor cards (admins only) through 1Password in the browser, which they can manage from their Brex dashboard."

Credit card information will also auto-populate and finance teams will have more "visibility" into virtual credit card activity through a single dashboard.

Brex card details will be stored within 1Password using end-to-end encryption and users will be able to manage their Brex virtual credit cards from within 1Password.

1Password CEO Jeff Shiner said the integration with Brex "will give customers peace of mind over their business spend while promoting a culture of security within their organizations."

"Businesses today want to accomplish more in less time, but with the reassurance that their financial information is protected online," Shiner said.

Cosmin Nicolaescu, CTO at Brex, added that the integration would create a "frictionless and secure online checkout experience for customers" and help companies manage their business spend.

Brex has integrated its platform with others like Slack and Zapier while 1Password has announced partnerships with platforms like Fastmail in recent months.

The tool is currently available to customers in the US.