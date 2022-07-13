/>
Health

23andMe DNA kits are over 50% off on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: An at-home DNA test kit that gives you health and ancestry insights: At Amazon, you can get more than $100 off this popular genetic testing service. The personal test is $99 (usually $199), and the premium bundle is $109 (usually $229).
Written by Sherin Shibu, Editor
23andMe DNA kits are over $100 off on Amazon Prime Day

23andMe is the genetic testing service most people think of when they think of a DNA kit. The company provides at-home kits that help you understand your health. The main goal is DNA accessibility -- so that you can understand and benefit from what your genes are telling you. 

With that in mind, 23andMe testing kits don't come cheap. The sticker price for a kit that provides 150+ personalized genetic reports is $199. It includes ancestry reports, a DNA relative finder/automatic family tree builder, trait reports, health predisposition reports, carrier status reports, wellness reports, and a family health history tree. On Amazon Prime Day, you can get that same kit for $99. 

23andMe DNA Kit (save 50%)

 $98.99 at Amazon

The health predispositions part of the test is crucial. It provides insight into your chances of developing certain health conditions, like type 2 diabetes, late-onset Alzheimer's disease, and celiac disease. You can also figure things out like your genetic weight, muscle composition, and alcohol flush reaction.

It all starts when you receive a DNA collection kit in the mail. Spit in the provided tube, register your kit with the barcode, and mail the saliva sample back to the lab with the prepaid package. You get your results back in 5-6 weeks.

You can upgrade the basic service with a 23andMe+ Premium membership. The membership bundle usually costs $229, but on Prime Day, you get it for $109 -- a savings of $120. The benefits of the membership include exclusive access to DNA insights around heart health, pharmacogenetics or how your prescriptions interact with your genetics, and 30 more personalized genetic reports than the regular kit.

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle

 $109 at Amazon

23andMe takes data privacy seriously, encrypting, protecting, and storing your data at your discretion. For a complete picture of their approach to privacy, check out their privacy statement.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

