$350 anti-5G USB stick is a cheap flash drive with a sticker attached

What do you think is inside a $350 anti-5G USB stick?

The BBC paid the money, got one, and did a teardown, and the results aren't all that surprising.

The 5GBioShield USB stick makers claims that it "provides protection for your home and family, thanks to the wearable holographic nano-layer catalyser, which can be worn or placed near to a smartphone or any other electrical, radiation or EMF emitting device".

But there's more.

"Through a process of quantum oscillation, the 5GBioShield USB key balances and re-harmonises the disturbing frequencies arising from the electric fog induced by devices, such as laptops, cordless phones, wi-fi, tablets, et cetera."

5GBioShield

× 2020-05-28-09-33-42-1.jpg

5GBioShield

× 2020-05-28-09-33-42-2.jpg

Who doesn't want their quantum oscillations re-harmionized? I could do with more of that in my life.

5GBioShield

× 2020-05-28-09-17-27.jpg

The teardown of the 5GBioShield USB stick was carried out for the BBC by Ken Munro of Pen Test Partners, and what was inside was, well, rather predictable. According to the BBC, he found was "an LED light on the circuit board, similar to those on any other USB key," and a circular sticker.

Is there anything quantum about the sticker?

"Now, we're not 5G quantum experts but said sticker looks remarkably like one available in sheets from stationery suppliers for less than a penny each," Munro said.

× 112517129-pendrive.jpg

Oh well. No quantum oscillation re-harmionization for me then.

In all seriousness, this gizmo -- which seems to be a repurposed crystal USB flash drive that's all over eBay that can be purchased for a few bucks -- is designed to capitalizing on the "5G is turning chemtrails into coronavirus" hysteria and crackpot conspiracy theories that are making the rounds.

I first came across these a few weeks ago and was quite surprised about how tatty the product looked on the website. It seems like the casing is badly formed, for a product that costs $350.

5GBioShield

× 2020-05-28-09-17-27x.jpg

I wanted to buy one for a teardown but then saw the price.

Pass.

Far from it be my aim to tell you how you should spend your money, but paying $350 for a 128MB USB flash drive that you can pick up for a few dollars seems like a poor investment. Just buy your own, get a cool holographic sticker from your nearest stationary store, and make your own 5G quantum oscillator doohickey.