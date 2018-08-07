3D Systems beats Q2 expectations

3D Systems published its second quarter financial results on Tuesday, easily surpassing market expectations.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $176.6 million, up 11 percent year-over-year.

Wall Street was looking for non-GAAP earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $165.93 million

"We are pleased with our results for the second quarter, which were driven by strong revenue growth, including growth in both printer revenue and units as we continue to improve execution and are seeing the early returns on our investments in both innovation and go-to-market," CEO Vyomesh Joshi (VJ) said in a statement.

3D Systems reported 41 percent higher printer revenue on 37 percent higher printer unit sales. Health care solutions grew 26 percent, while materials and on demand manufacturing also saw growth.