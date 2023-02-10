5 simple ways to ditch doomscrolling and beat screen fatigue

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I've always been obsessed with the 1986 classic movie, Ferris Bueller's Day Off. If you haven't seen it, I highly recommend. It's a classic. For years, I've tried to pinpoint if it's the iconic parade scene, Ferris' one-liners, or 80's flair that still makes it so intriguing.
But I finally figured it out: It's the lack of smartphones. Ferris and his fellow ditch-day accomplices spend their whole day in the moment as opposed to scrolling through it.
Ferris even says, "Life moves pretty fast, and if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."
These days, we're all missing it… and stressing about it... and our phones are the culprit.
And I think we could all use a day off from doomscrolling and take time to look around.
Also: How to set better screen-time boundaries on your iPhone
Taking the day -- or everyday -- off of doomscrolling doesn't involve some elaborate scheme or deleting the app altogether. Rather, it's the implementation of a few small practices I've started to incorporate that make for big results.
As a Gen Zer, scrolling through my friend's social lives isn't just a habit, but a social custom. But there's a sweet spot, and custom algorithms make it harder and harder to find. Someday, I hope I can instantly know when enough is enough on social media, and then have the willpower to close out of the app for the day.
Also: How to set app limits on your Android
For now, I rely on App Limits. Both iPhone and Android have default App Limit settings that are easy to enable. Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok also all have built-in screen time limitation options. The key, however, is not to ignore the timers that you set. Just like how setting a timer is a realistic goal for limiting social media scroll-time, set a reasonable limit and see it as a hard stop rather than a suggestion.
Simply seeing a phone screen light up often triggers a Pavlovian response. We're conditioned to automatically check the notification or simply just interact with the phone, often leading to a scroll session.
Always-On Display only makes matters worse. And while Apple fixed its Always-On Display setting for the iPhone 14 -- coincidentally a month after ZDNET's June Wan offered his solution -- a screen that's always on is just begging for you to interact.
Turning it off might be the best thing for your social and smartphone battery.
Also: How to control the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display on iOS 16.2
If your phone doesn't enable the Always-On Display feature, I find it helpful to put my phone in Focus or Do Not Disturb mode, especially when I'm working and can't afford to scroll.
Maybe, rather than thinking you're adopting an "anti-scroll" policy, see it as an opportunity to add something to your life. Downloading a productivity app that houses tools to silence notifications while fostering productivity could be a positive way to interact with your phone.
Also: 10 productivity apps that could transform the way you work
After all, doomscrolling often only adds anxiety and sucks away time. Digital wellbeing apps like ActionDash and Attentive also integrate scrolling regulations while inviting you to practice mindfulness and stay present.
I always get called out for being on my phone while watching a movie or TV show -- and rightfully so. There's no reason for me (or anyone) to be looking at two screens for entertainment at once, but I find it comforting to just have something in my hands. My phone has become somewhat of an appendage.
If you find yourself also just wanting the comfort of something in your hands as you sit, opt for a fidget spinner or stress ball.
My peak doomscrolling hours are at night when I tell myself it's just for five minutes before I fall asleep. Identify when you're most susceptible to scrolling -- looking at your phone's screen time report can help -- and set a recurring alarm on your phone reminding you to stop.
This might be a viable alternative if you find setting app limits daunting. Consider the alarm your "wake up" from a social media slumber and put it away. Who knows -- after a while, you may even be conditioned to "beat" the alarm and put your phone away unprompted.