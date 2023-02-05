'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I'll be the first to admit that I use scrolling through socials as a crutch – a quick fix to alleviate boredom that turns into the ultimate procrastination tool. I, like many these days, have conditioned myself to look at life through a screen.
I've tried to "unlearn" my scrolling habit by completely detoxing, only to binge-scroll when I return to the socials. But recently I turned to an in-between that encourages scrolling more intentionally: setting screen time limits on my iPhone.
Also: Gen Z embraces dumb flip phones, a smarter life hack than you'd think
My goal is to develop enough discipline to know when it's time to step away from content entirely. But for now I rely on my iPhone to set the boundaries for me. Here's how you can, too.
Your iPhone settings let you set a time limit for any app you have downloaded. While I set limits mostly for social media, you can also set them for any app you want some space from.
First, head to the hub of any phone, the Settings app, which is signaled by a gear icon. Then, click on the Screen Time option from the menu.
After you've selected the Screen Time button, you'll be faced with your daily average stats, which -- warning -- might be a little startling.
After you've come to terms with the fact that passive scrolling adds up way more than you thought, select the App Limits option from the menu. From there, select the Add Limit button.
Also: 5 iOS 16 features I can't live without now
You'll then see a list of apps organized by category. Select which category you want to limit screen time in, and from there a drop-down menu with specific apps will appear.
Once you've selected the apps, click Next.
You'll now be invited to select how much time you want to spend using the apps you selected.
I gave myself an hour limit on both TikTok and Instagram to be allocated throughout my day.
Note that if you select the apps all at the same time before pressing Next, each will have the same time limit. So if you want your time limit to vary from app to app, select the apps in different batches.
Once you've set your time limits, the screen interface will show that the App Limits button is toggled on (green) as well as the apps that you've selected to limit.
You can press the Add Limit button and repeat the process if you want to place a different time limit on another app.
Also: Is Netflix really stopping password sharing? Here's what its new rules say
The most important part, however, is making sure that you don't set the limits to just ignore them. When your time is up, try and put your phone down and pick up a book, or even the TV remote and watch without scrolling.