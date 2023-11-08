5 ways Google can help you score deals this holiday season

Google

Gift-giving season is upon us, and buying presents for everyone on your list can get expensive. Luckily, Google is introducing new features that you can use to save some money and make your shopping experience much smoother.

On Tuesday, Google launched a new deals destination in Search that allows you to find deals from across the web all in one spot.

The deals page includes promotions and markdowns from different websites, companies, and brands in all of the top holiday categories, including electronics, apparel, beauty, toys, and more.

The deals are presented in carousels that you can scroll through, separated by product categories as broad as "toys" or as specific as "shirts," "pants," "cell phones," and more.

Those carousels are personalized, taking into account the typical browsing and shopping activities that you participate in when you are signed into your Google account.

If a deal catches your eye, just click on it to be redirected to the merchant site and learn more or complete your purchase. To visit the page, all you have to do is search "shop deals" or search a specific category such as "shop tech deals."

Another new feature automatically populates discounts on products you have been browsing for on your Google Chrome homepage on your desktop.

When you open a new tab in Chrome on your desktop, in the "Resume browsing" card, Google will now let you know if a promotion is available for a product you were recently browsing.

Chrome is also offering its counterpart to popular discount extensions such as RetailMeNot or Honey. Now, you can click on the new Discount tag icon in the Chrome address bar to see coupon codes from the site you're visiting.

To help you avoid the buyer's remorse of seeing the product you were eyeing dropping in price after you made the purchase, Chrome is bringing its price insights feature to Chrome on desktop.

With price insights, you can see the price history graph for the last 90 days, which will help you determine whether the price you are seeing is the lowest it's been; if not, there's always the possibility it will drop more, and you may want to hold off.

Google

Lastly, Google is making it easier for you to assess price drop alerts on Search and Chrome for products you have been eyeing.

On mobile, all you have to do is click the bell icon next to a product name to get email and push notifications about price drops.

Via Chrome on your desktop, you can bookmark products in a new Shopping list folder where you can toggle to track prices if updates are available, as seen by the image at the top of the article.