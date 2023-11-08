'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Every holiday return policy from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more compared
There are always two parts to the holiday shopping season: the buying and gifting phase and the receiving and returning phase. If the abundance of Black Friday deals already available is any indication, we're currently in the midst of part one.
Truth be told, no matter how much you think you know that special someone, or yourself, not every holiday gift is a guaranteed smash hit. Perhaps you should've ordered that pair of fuzzy winter boots a size larger, or that "new" laptop can't seem to hold a charge; the odds are always stacked against you, and the ability to return a defective product is just as valuable as the discount it came with.
Below I've broken down the fine print of every major retailer and brand so you know exactly how long you have before the holiday shopping return window is closed, and which store offers the most security.
Holiday return policies for major retailers
Retailer
Return window
Return shipping
In-store returns
Unqualified items
Until Jan. 31, 2024
Free, via UPS
Yes, via Whole Foods, UPS, or Kohl's
Products from third-party sellers, downloadable content, gift cards
Until Jan. 31, 2024
Free, via FedEx
Yes, via Walmart
Products from third-party sellers, downloadable content, gift cards
Until Jan. 24, 2024
Free, via UPS
Yes, via Target
Products from third-party sellers, downloadable content, gift cards
Until Jan. 13, 2023, or after 60 days for Totaltech members
Free, via UPS, USPS, and FedEx
Yes, via Best Buy
Activatable devices, downloadable content, gift cards
Within 90 days after purchase
No
Yes, via Costco
Activatable devices, downloadable content, gift cards
Until Feb. 1, 2024
Paid, via your shipping preference
Yes, via B&H
Products from third-party sellers, downloadable content, gift cards
Until Jan. 31, 2024
Free, via UPS and FedEx
No
Products from third-party sellers, downloadable content, gift cards
Holiday return policies for brands
Retailer
Return window
Return shipping
In-store returns
Unqualified items
Until Jan. 8, 2024
Free, via UPS and FedEx
Yes, via Apple store
Downloadable digital content, gift cards
Within 30 days after delivery
Free, via FedEx
Yes, via Samsung store
None
Within 15 days after delivery
Free, via FedEx
Yes, via Google store
Downloadable digital content, SIM cards, gift cards
Until Jan. 31, 2024
Free, via UPS
Yes, via Microsoft store
Downloadable digital content, gift cards
Within 15 days after delivery
Free, via FedEx
No
None
Until Jan. 14, 2024
Free, via UPS and FedEx
No
Downloadable digital content, gift cards, large format printers, "Final Sale" items
Within 30 days after delivery
Free, via UPS
No
Lenovo Outlet orders, server/storage products
FAQ
What is Amazon's return policy?
While most of the items purchased from Amazon between now and Dec. 25, 2023 are eligible for a return until Jan. 31, 2023, the policy does not apply to every item on the platform.
When shopping, you should pay close attention to whether you're choosing products that are sold and shipped directly from Amazon, which qualify for the retailer's extended return policy, and ones that are distributed by third-party sellers, which don't qualify.
When in doubt, look for the "Returnable until Jan 31, 2024" label under the buy button on listings for confirmation. Downloadable and consumable digital products such as gift cards are not eligible for returns, period.
What happens if my item arrives damaged?
In the case that an item arrives damaged, either due to shipping or manufacturer defect, reach out to the retailer or brand's customer service line immediately for further instruction. In most cases, the return or replacement process will be the same as usual.
However, there is a possibility that you may have to file an investigation claim with your local carrier if the damage is suspected to have occurred during shipping.
What if I don't have my receipt?
Most stores will require you to have either a physical or digital receipt should you want to return a product. If you ordered from an e-commerce platform like Amazon, Walmart, or Newegg, the receipt should be available to you on your Orders page.
That said, retailers like Costco, Macy's, and Target do accept receipt-less returns. In some cases, you'll have to settle for store credit instead of getting actual cash back.
For physical purchases, it's always good practice to take a picture of the receipt in case the item is not as described or you change your mind.