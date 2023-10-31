'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early Black Friday Sam's Club deals you can get now
Black Friday is mere weeks away, but the deals are already surfacing. One of the best ways to take advantage of Black Friday deals is by shopping at wholesale retailers like Sam's Club, which offers significant discounts on sought-after tech products. As we near Black Friday, arguably the biggest shopping event of the year, ZDNET will round up the best early deals we can find and keep you updated as new ones arise.
Sam's Club, like Costco, is a membership-based wholesale retailer. While non-members can shop at Sam's Club with a guest account online, only members can access the full savings available as part of the store's Black Friday deals. Customers looking to start a Sam's Club membership can pay $50 a year for a Club membership or $110 a year for a Plus membership. For a limited time, you can buy a Club membership for $20.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Sam's Club deals
- EcoFlow River 2 Max portable power station solar generator for $339 (save $40)
- Google Nest Battery Doorbell for $120 (save $59)
- bObsweep PetHair SLAM Robot vacuum and mop for $200 (save $300)
- JBL Tune 510BT headphones for $25 (save $15)
- Samsung 65-inch Q70 Series QLED TV for $948 (save $150)
- Current price: $600
- Original price: $950
At one point Ecovacs' flagship robot, the Deebot T10 Plus is a high-end robot vacuum and mop that features all-in-one convenience. With a self-emptying dustbin, scrubbing mop pads, AI-powered object avoidance, and carpet detection, the T10 Plus uses laser mapping to scan your home and avoid clutter.
- Current price: $69
- Original price: $50
If you've been thinking of getting a fitness tracker, you can't beat a Fitbit Luxe at only $69. For that deal price, you get a wellness and fitness tracker that gives you a snapshot of your physical activity and notifies you when you should get your body moving. The Fitbit Luxe is designed to fit with your style while tracking your activity all day, giving you irregular heart rhythm alerts, and being resistant to water at a depth of up to 50 meters.
- Current price: $229
- Original price: $400
This 3.1 channel configuration Samsung soundbar is Dolby Atmos-enabled and features a wireless subwoofer for a deep, rich bass. The Q-Symphony technology works to put out immersive audio for a more cinematic experience when it's paired with select Samsung QLED TVs.
- Current price: $374
- Original price: $499
The midrange Google Pixel 7a is even more discounted than usual at $374, but don't be fooled by the price. The Pixel 7a still captures beautiful images with its 64MP main camera and it boasts the ever popular image processing features that Pixel users love, powered by the Google Tensor G2.
- Current price: $4,599
- Original price: $5,799
This bundle serves as a whole-home backup energy solution with two Delta Pros and a Double Voltage Hub. It's an easy-to-use but powerful solution that delivers 7200W output that can be expanded to 21.6kWh. This delivery is reliable enough to charge your electric vehicle and potentially powerful enough to never leave you in the dark.
More early Black Friday 2023 Sam's Club deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday 2023 is on November 24, 2023.
Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, which is November 23 this year.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
