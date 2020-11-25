8 STEM gifts that will keep your kids occupied so you can focus on work

It's hard to get some privacy these days, especially now that the kids are participating in distance learning just a few feet away from your home office. However, you don't want to be the type of parent that throws a tablet in front of your kids just to keep them off your case. If you want to keep your kids occupied, they may as well be learning something new while at it!

That's why we're offering eight early access deals on STEM gifts that will introduce your kids to electronics, robotics, and programming, all while having a ton of fun! Best of all, these gifts are 20% off for a limited time; just apply coupon code BFSAVE20 at checkout to get Black Friday pricing on these gifts (some exclusions apply).

Circuit Scribe

1. Circuit Scribe: DIY Circuit Kits - $26.40 (Reg. $58) with code: BFSAVE20

Teaching your kids about circuits is a great way to introduce them to electronics and robotics, and Circuit Scribe makes it easy. This DIY kit comes with a conductive silver ink pen, a steel canvas, and six modules to build simple circuits with. It also comes with a 27-page workbook packed with fun projects that they can complete in no time!

Elecrow Technology

2. Crowtail STEAM Educational Basic Starter Kit (with Microbit Board and Tutorial) - $52.80 (Reg. $74) with code: BFSAVE20

If your young ones are a bit more experienced, you can introduce them to programming with this Crowtail STEAM Edu Kit. This DIY kit comes with 12 Crowtail modules such as a touch sensor, a sound sensor, a buzzer, and more. Your kids' creations can be easily programmed with Microsoft Makecode and Python through micro:bit. Finally, this kit comes with 17 projects and missions for your kids to explore.

Twin Science

3. DIY Coding Kit for Ages 8 to 12 - $54.97 (Reg. $79.99) price dropped

It's never too early to learn how to code. In fact, the earlier, the better! This DIY Coding Kit by Twin Science comes with easy to use modules that are as simple as plug-and-play. These modules themselves are LEGO-compatible, so your kids can build anything their minds can imagine.

The kit comes with a manual full of fun projects, but your kids can find even more projects by downloading Twinner, a free companion mobile app. Twinner is a hit with kids and parents, earning 4.8 out of 5 on the App Store and 4.6 out of 5 on the Google Play Store.

Twin Science

4. DIY Robot Curiosity Kit for Ages 8 to 10 - $69.97 (Reg. $119) price dropped

Looking for more Twin Science projects to keep your young ones fascinated? This DIY Robot Curiosity Kit comes with additional modules to help your kids design and program simple robots. The kit comes with 15 experiments to get your kids started, with much more available on the Twinner app. As always, the included modules are LEGO-compatible, which opens the door to an infinite amount of projects for your kids to experiment with.

Twin Science

5. DIY Robotic Art Kit for Ages 6 to 9 - $29.97 (Reg. $69) price dropped

This entry-level Robotic Art Kit by Twin Science is better suited for younger children or kids who want to blend art with science. What separates this kit from the others are the craft materials that will teach your kids science fundamentals while creating beautiful, unique art pieces. This kit comes with 10 experiments for your kids to learn the fundamentals on top of countless others that can be found on the Twinner app.

Tangiplay

6. Tangiplay: Tangible Coding Toys + Interactive Puzzles Solving Games for Kids - $68 (Reg. $99) with code: BFSAVE20

Our world is slowly implementing AI into every facet of society, so kids who learn how to code today will be well-equipped to create the AI of tomorrow. With Tangiplay, your kids use robo-toys that interact with games that you can install on your iPad or Android tablet. These toys input unique responses that teach your children how to code in a fun, hands-on way. This platform is so unique, it reached over $48,000 in crowdfund backing across Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

Twin Science

7. Autonomous Vehicle Kit - $199.97 (Reg. $249) price dropped

If your kids are showing an early interest in cards, you may have yourself an automobile engineer in-the-making. Satisfy their curiosity with this Autonomous Vehicle Kit, which will teach them how to assemble a car from the ground up. Additionally, this kit will introduce your kids to self-driving technology as well as develop their imagination and problem-solving skills.

CircuitMess

8. Nibble: Educational DIY Game Console for Ages 9+ - $63.96 (Reg. $79.95) with code: BFSAVE20

The Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 that just hit the market are sophisticated pieces of tech, but they and every other electronic device are built with the same hardware principles. Your kids can learn these principles with Nibble, an educational tool and DIY kit that teaches them how to build their own handheld game console. The completed console comes with four classic-inspired games, but the real fun comes from building the console itself!