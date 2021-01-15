Accenture acquires Argentinean cloud services firm Wolox

Accenture said Friday that it has acquired Wolox, an Argentinean cloud native and agile development company, to bolster its cloud professional bench in South America. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, the Wolox team specializes in integrated services including digital business design, product creation and agile squads.

Wolox will fit into Accenture's newest business unit called Cloud First, in which the company plans to invest $3 billion over three years to enable customers to move to the cloud and digitize operations. Accenture is betting that it can grow its cloud revenue faster via software as a service, platform services and migrating customers to cloud infrastructure and applications.

"The acquisition of Wolox brings differentiated skills to Accenture, as the team uniquely blends cloud native development with design and state-of-the-art technologies for business transformation," said Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First. "Wolox has multidisciplinary teams of industry and business experts, UX/UI designers, software designers, architects and engineers and, together, we're now more equipped to help clients tap into the technology expertise and human ingenuity that powers how Accenture innovates."

RELATED: