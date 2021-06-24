Accenture reports strong Q3, raises fiscal outlook

Accenture turned in a strong quarterly earnings report before the bell on Thursday. The tech services firm reported third fiscal quarter net income of $1.56 billion, with non-GAAP earnings of $2.40 a share on revenue of $13.3 billion.

Wall Street was expecting Accenture to report earnings of $2.23 a share on revenue of $12.8 billion.

Shares of Accenture were up over 4% in pre-market trading.

The company said consulting revenues for the quarter were up 21% to $7.26 billion. Outsourcing revenues came to $6 billion. Accentures said new bookings were up 39% to $15.4 billion.

"We are particularly pleased with our ability to continue to invest significantly in our business and our people," said Accenture CEO Julie Sweet. "This includes acquisitions of 39 innovative companies that we have announced for the fiscal year to date, bringing us scale and new or expanded capabilities."

For the outlook, Accenture is predicting revenue of $13.1 billion to $13.5 billion at the end of the fourth fiscal quarter. Wall Street expects Accenture to report Q4 earnings of $2.05 a share on revenue of $12.54 billion.

For the year, the company expects revenue growth of 10% to 11% and adjusted EPS of $8.71 to $8.80.