Access your files faster for $28 with a lifetime subscription to this partitioning tool

Want to boost productivity in the new year? Start partitioning your hard drives.

 StackCommerce

Hard drives have been getting bigger and bigger for a while now. While it's really nice not having to worry about storage anymore, it can take longer to access the files we do need. This is why partitioning disk drives is extremely helpful. It makes organizing files, such as photo and video libraries, so much easier. So if you need a trusty partitioning tool, check out AOMEI while it's available with a lifetime of upgrades for only $27.99.

The AOMEI Partition Assistant offers a user-friendly interface with a wide range of tools that will simplify managing the partition of your disks. You can create, split, resize, merge and move partitions with no data loss, which will allow you to maximize the use of your disk space. It has many new features, such as Gutmann wiping methods, disk conversion between GPT and MBR, added Fill sectors with random data, and much more.

The existing features are just as impressive, though. You can format partitions to different file spaces, immediately generate unallocated space when a partition is deleted, allocate free space from one partition to another, and move or adjust partition sizes without data loss. AOMEI allows you to perform partition operations using the command prompt, clone other drives such as USB flash drives, HDDs, and SD cards to different locations. It's no wonder that CNET calls it "the most powerful and capable freeware disk partition utility we've tried."

There's no telling how much more time you can save once your disk is optimally partitioned. Don't pass up this opportunity to manage your disk partitions easily. Get lifetime access to AOMEI Partition Assistant today while it's just $27.99 -- almost half off.

AOMEI Partition Assistant: Lifetime Upgrades

$27.99 at ZDNet Academy

