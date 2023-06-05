Adaptive Audio listening mode is coming to AirPods Pro 2

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple announced a new software update called Adaptive Audio to the AirPods Pro 2 during its WWDC event on Monday. The new listening mode will further personalize your audio experience with your AirPods.
The technology works like this: The Adaptive Audio listening mode dynamically blends the Transparency mode (which lets outside sound in so you can hear what's going on around you) and Active Noise cancellation together, so that you can stay present in your environment while also limiting distracting noises like construction.
Apple said that the new listening mode will seamlessly tailor your noise control as you move through different environments and have different interactions throughout the day.
The new feature is only available to the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. Apple didn't say when exactly Adaptive Audio will roll out to users, but we can probably expect it to be around September when the company debuts its new operating system updates.
The updates coming to iOS 17 include video voicemails for FaceTime, a new Journal app, customizable contact posters, and more. The Apple Watch is also getting an upgrade in WatchOS 10 in a new widget format and updates to health and activities apps.