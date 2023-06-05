New iPhone 'Contact Posters' feature lets you set your photo when calling other iPhone users

Apple announced a slew of new features coming to iOS 17 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, including a customizable way to show your contact info, known as "contact posters."
The new contact posters feature lets you customize exactly how you're represented when you give people a call. Similar to how you can customize your lock screen, you can change your name's font type, color, and the full-screen image that pops up when you on someone else's phone when you call them. You can even add your Memoji.
The feature allows for smooth integration across contact cards and incoming calls so your contact poster is the same for all your contacts across all the ways you communicate and share. (That means no more embarrassing photos your friends set as your contact photo.)
iOS 17 is expected to launch in September 2023 with this feature and others, including live voicemails, FaceTime video voicemails, contact exchange over AirDrop, and more.