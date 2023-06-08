Adobe Express gets generative AI tools to level up your design experience

Adobe

Adobe has been making headlines for its integration of generative AI into its most popular tools, such as Photoshop. Features like Generative Fill have taken photo editing to the next level, making it possible to add realistic-looking elements to a photo with the click of a button.

On Thursday, Adobe announced that Express, its design application, is getting its own share of generative AI tools to make it easier to create flyers, posters, social media posts, PDFs, and more.

Adobe is integrating its massively successful beta, the Adobe Firefly AI image generator, into Express.

When creating your next design in Express, you can easily generate the exact image you'd like to use for your project. You can also use prompts to tweak other aspects of your project, such as text effects. For example, "Make this font look like balloon text".

Express was updated with an expanded collection of over 200 million assets, including templates, images, video and audio assets, fonts, icons, backgrounds, and shapes.

To make it easier to find the best assets for you, AI will give personalized template recommendations that fit your exact needs.

"The new release of Adobe Express brings together technology from Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and Acrobat with our Firefly generative AI models into a fun and easy web application experience allowing everyone, from individuals to large organizations to create content that stands out," said David Wadhwani, president, digital media business at Adobe.

Other features include enhanced PDF capabilities, which make it easier to import and edit PDFs in Express, and new animations to help bring elements of your design more character.

To facilitate collaboration, Express also has real-time review and commenting capabilities.

This release of Adobe Express is available in beta and is free for all users on desktops. The mobile version is coming soon.

All of these new features make Express a direct competitor to Canva, a popular design tool. However, to access Canva's advanced AI features, there is a subscription fee, giving Express a slight advantage.

Adobe also announced that Express is available for enterprise starting today, and Firefly will be available for enterprise in the second half of 2023.