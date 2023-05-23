These generative AI tools coming to Adobe Photoshop will blow your mind

June Wan/ZDNET

As you may know, generative AI tools are on the upswing. Image-from-text services like DALL-E 2 and Bing Image Creator are raising as many eyebrows as they are questions about ethics and plagiarism, and the world's most popular search giant spent a good two hours this month talking about how AI would be integrated across its product portfolio.

Today, Adobe is joining the fray, integrating its art generator tool, Firefly, into its most popular content creation service, Photoshop. Firefly was first introduced during Adobe Summit in March, where the software was pitched for enterprise and commercial use, learning from Adobe's own Stock images catalog to curate marketing assets.

By tapping into its proprietary database of image sources, along with public domains and copyright-free assets, Adobe says Firefly is one of the safest generative tools for commercial use.

And now, the ability to generate images from text should give Photoshop users a little less work and a whole lot of creative freedom. The premier feature of Adobe's announcement is Generative Fill, a co-pilot service that lets you easily add, remove, or edit visuals via text descriptions.

An example that Adobe demos in a promotional video is selecting the upper portion of a mountain range, prompting Generative Fill to replace it with the northern lights, and getting three options with varying colors and styles to insert, all of which appear to be a natural fit.

Firefly is Adobe's most successful beta launch yet, according to the company, with users generating over 100 million assets over the course of its six-week run time. And with Generative Fill, Adobe believes it's the most purpose-built art generator tool yet, with the ability to edit between layers of algorithmic elements, usability via the web, high-quality output, and certification for commercial use.

And to abide by the AI Ethics principles that more and more companies must follow, every asset created by Generative Fill is labeled with Content Credentials, an underlying marking that establishes who the original owner is.

The new Adobe Photoshop feature will be available in the desktop beta app starting today and arrive in the official service in the second half of 2023.