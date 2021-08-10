Adobe launches Experience Cloud for Healthcare

Adobe has launched Experience Cloud for Healthcare, the latest industry vertical of its Experience Platform that's designed to provide personalized customer experiences at scale.

Adobe said the new offering extends existing Experience Cloud capabilities to meet healthcare use cases for hospitals, pharmacies, and insurance companies.

Adobe said the offering is HIPAA-ready, meaning that it comes with Experience Cloud applications that will be able to comply with HIPAA requirements in early 2022, such as Adobe Real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Journey Optimizer. Current HIPAA-ready Adobe applications include Marketo Engage, Experience Manager as a Managed Service, Connect as a Managed Service, Adobe Sign and Adobe Workfront.

Key capabilities of the offering include the ability to leverage Adobe CDP for personalized health recommendations using unified patient data. The platform also offers data governance based on healthcare industry standards, and integrations with a range of software partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, and Microsoft.

"Healthcare brands looking to become trusted partners for their patients and members need to provide contextually relevant experiences across multiple channels while safeguarding consumers' personal data," said Thomas Swanson, head of industry strategy and marketing for Adobe's Healthcare & Life Sciences unit. "Adobe is expanding Adobe Experience Cloud's customer experience management capabilities to healthcare with Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare. The comprehensive offering is HIPAA-ready and built on Adobe Experience Cloud applications, empowering healthcare companies to improve quality of care, reduce costs, and accelerate the transformation of digital care."

