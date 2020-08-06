Adobe releases Acrobat web experience for Box platform

Adobe and Box on Thursday announced the general availability of a full-featured Acrobat web experience in the Box platform. First previewed in October, the integration will enable users to edit and collaborate on PDFs directly from Box.

Joint Adobe and Box users will also be able to send for and capture e-signatures, and save all work done with Adobe Acrobat tools back to Box. The integration will also help eliminate version control issues and the need to download files to the desktop.

The integration is rolling out a time when long term work from home plans are the new norm in business. Adobe said the integrated experience with Acrobat and Box will make it easier for people to get work done on the billions of PDFs stored in Box wherever they choose to work, while keeping their documents secure.

"68 percent of the Fortune 500 use Box, and Acrobat DC subscribers who use Box will have access to Adobe Acrobat for Box straight away," Adobe said in a blog post. "The new solution continues our goal of bringing best-in-class PDF experiences in the popular cloud productivity solutions where people already store, work, sign, and collaborate with PDFs."

For Box, meanwhile, the integration lines up with the company's transition and growth strategy, which is to be the cloud layer for content management via integrations with systems of record in the enterprise.

