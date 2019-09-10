Adobe rolls out Photoshop inspired analytics toolset in Experience Cloud

Adobe's cloud pivot: What we've learned A decade ago, Adobe bought Omniture in a deal that revolved around creativity, content and data merging. It sounded a bit nutty at the time, but turned out to be one of enterprise software's best bets. Read more: https://zd.net/2Lxtpzf

Adobe on Tuesday introduced Customer Journey Analytics, a suite of Photoshop-inspired analytics tools for enterprises. Delivered via Adobe Analytics within Experience Cloud, the new Customer Journey Analytics toolset is designed to let businesses layer disconnected data together to get new insights into customer behavior across online, offline and third-party channels.

At its core, Customer Journey Analytics is meant to help marketers unite data and generate more revenue. The platform allows layers of multichannel data to be curated and stacked on top of each other, providing insights into how customers interact with a brand.

The system also stitches device data together to see when one customer is connecting via multiple devices, so as not to inflate unique visits.

Large retailers and omnichannel brands are prime targets for the new Customer Journey toolset. On a briefing with ZDNet, Nate Smith, group product manager for Adobe Analytics, described how a retailer could use the new analytics features to see what kinds of digital experiences are driving people into stores.

"We took cues from Adobe Photoshop to build new visualization components," Smith said. "You can add filters and lenses to an image in Photoshop. Same with this, you can add different lenses to the data to get different customer insights."

The new offering also comes with a set of AI and predictive capabilities, along with a data science environment where users can build algorithms and models on underlying data that is captured and stored in Adobe Experience Cloud.

"We realize that organizations have strong investments in different marketing and advertising tech," Smith said. "So being able to provide portability of platforms is important. This lets them do just that."

