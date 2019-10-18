Adobe adds new AI tools to Data Science Workspace in Experience platform

Adobe is rolling out AI enhancements to the Experience platform, its customer experience management service. The creative software giant said it's adding more features that draw upon its Sensei AI framework, including advanced customer personalization, product recommendations and streamlined activation.

Adobe's Data Science Workspace aims to help enterprises leverage real-time data at scale. The tool lets data scientists access large datasets in the Experience platform to create, train and optimize custom AI and machine learning models using Sensei. For enterprise retailers, Data Science Workspace is also pitched as a way to analyze omnichannel data easier and more quickly.

"The tool can be leveraged to inform how a business is doing, and to guide the process and experience for customers," said Ronell Hugh, product marketing manager for Adobe Experience Platform. "Because it is integrated into Experience, marketers don't need a deep background in coding -- they can dive right in and have a model that works."

The AI updates announced Friday include ML-based product recommendations that let brands analyze a customer's history of product interactions -- including streaming and point-of-sale data -- to generate a personalized recommendations list.

Meanwhile, with new AI-based retail sales forecasting, brands can predict sales trends using Experience platform data and run forecasts. Adobe said the forecasting will help retailers better plan for sales events and price products to exceed sales goals.

Adobe also announced People-Based Destinations, a tool within its data management platform Adobe Experience Manager. People Based Destinations uses Audience Manager's existing data governance and privacy controls to make audience targeting, personalization and suppression based on hashed identifiers.

