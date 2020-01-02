Informatica appoints first new CEO since going private

Informatica on Thursday announced it will hand the company's reins to Amit Walia, who has been appointed as its new CEO.

He will take over the role from Anil Chakravarthy, who has led the cloud data management software company since it was acquired by private equity firm Permira and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $5.3 billion in 2015.

Walia joined the company in 2013 and was most recently its Products and Marketing president where he was responsible for its product strategy, product management, product development, user experience, strategic ecosystems strategy, and global marketing function.

Prior to that, Walia was Informatica's executive vice president and chief product officer and was previously in various leadership positions at Symantec, Intuit, and McKinsey. He also spent the earlier part of his career working for Tata Group and Infosys Technologies in India.

"I am honoured to serve as CEO during this extraordinary era of digital transformation, as Informatica is perfectly positioned to capitalise on this shift and help customers unleash the power of data," Walia said.

Informatica also announced a slew of other organisational changes on Thursday, with the company to expand Tracey Newell's role from being president of Global Field Operations to president of Global Field and Marketing Operations. According to Informatica, this will bring all of the company's customer facing go-to-market functions under one organisation.

Additionally, Vineet Walia, Informatica's senior vice president and chief strategy officer, has been promoted to executive vice president. As executive vice president, he will continue to work closely with the board and leadership team to develop Informatica's strategy, ensure execution of critical initiatives, and drive value creation.

Last month, Informatica updated its Intelligent Data Platform with tools to track data lineage, catalog information across various ecosystems, and automation and artificial intelligence for improving customer records.

The Informatica updates came a week after the company expanded a partnership with Amazon Web Services to support the cloud giant's databases and data lake and data warehouse services.

