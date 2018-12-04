Amazfit Verge smartwatch launching in the US: $160 gets you GPS, onboard music, and five day battery

Image: Huami

The Amazfit Bip was released early this year and is a fantastic smartwatch now available for $79.99. On the high end, the Amazfit Stratos packs in just about everything for $199.99.

Today, the new Amazfit Verge fits in between these two Amazfit wearables for $159.99 while offering most all of the functionality found in the Stratos.

Huami added voice controlled Amazon Alexa integration and the ability to initiate phone calls from the watch through your connected Android smartphone. In addition, for those who purchase an Amazfit Verge there is an initiative called "Giftness of Fitness" that provides certified fitness professionals to aid in finding the appropriate fitness gift.

Specifications

Display : 1.3 inch AMOLED 360x360 pixels resolution

: 1.3 inch AMOLED 360x360 pixels resolution Materials : Gorilla Glass 3 and plastics

: Gorilla Glass 3 and plastics Wireless : Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, GLONASS

: Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, GLONASS Dust and water resistance : IP68 rating

: IP68 rating Sensors : Optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope

: Optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope Battery life : Up to five days

: Up to five days Dimensions: 12.6 mm thick with a weight of 46 grams

Buyers can choose from Twilight Blue, Shadow Gray, and Moonlight White colors.

Image: Huami

The Amazfit Verge currently supports sports tracking for outdoor running, indoor running, trail running, walking, elliptical training, climbing, tennis, skiing, soccer, outdoor cycling, and indoor cycling.

This new wearable supports daily activity tracing and sleep tracking. Onboard music is also supported. We will have to evaluate the capacity and support for any music service. Smart notifications for email, text, calendar alerts, and other apps are provided.

The Amazfit Verge can be ordered now and should ship by 18 December with delivery before Christmas. Stay tuned for a review of this new wearable in the coming weeks.