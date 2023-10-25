Amazon adds passkeys so you can sign in without a pesky password

Amazon

Remembering a password for every site can be a hassle. For that reason, Amazon now joins the growing list of sites using passkeys to help customers sign in more easily and securely.

On Monday, Amazon announced that passkey support is now available for Amazon customers using browsers. Passkey support is rolling out for the iOS Amazon Shopping app and will be coming soon for the Android Amazon shopping app.

Also: What are passkeys? Experience the life-changing magic of going passwordless

With passkeys, users can use the sign-in method they used to unlock their devices to sign into their account, including fingerprint, face scan, or lock screen pin.

Using passkeys is a safer alternative to passwords because it is less susceptible to phishing and prevents people from accidentally sharing login credentials with a malicious actor.

"This is about giving customers ease-of-use and security simultaneously in their Amazon experience," said Dave Treadwell, senior vice president of e-commerce at Amazon

Also: Beyond passwords: 4 key security steps you're probably forgetting

To activate passkeys on Amazon, all customers have to do is click on Your Account > Login & Security > Set up (found next to Passkeys). Then, the user will be provided with step-by-step instructions they can follow to complete the setup.

Other sites that already have passkeys include Safari, Adobe, Google, PayPal, TikTok, Kayak, GitHub, and more.