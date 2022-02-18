Amazon and Visa call truce on credit card fee dispute

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Last November, Amazon warned UK customers it was going to stop accepting Visa credit card payments, blaming "high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions" for the change.

Prior to that, the e-commerce giant encouraged its customers in Singapore and then later in Australia to stop using their Visa card when buying things through its platform. Visa's introduction of a 0.5% surcharge fee for all purchases made on Amazon in each of these markets was also to blame for the discouragement.

However, Amazon has had a change of heart after the two companies reached an agreement this week that will see Visa credit cards continue to be accepted at all Amazon stores and sites.

"We've recently reached a global agreement with Visa that allows all customers to continue using their Visa credit cards in our stores," Amazon told ZDNet.

"Amazon remains committed to offering customers a payment experience that is convenient and offers choice."

Customers in Australia and Singapore will also no longer pay a surcharge fee to use a Visa credit card under the agreement.

