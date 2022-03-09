Amazon is cutting off Russian access to Prime Video, retail deliveries

Amazon announced that its streaming video service and retail business are joining Amazon Web Services in pulling their availability from customers in Russia.

Amazon announced yesterday that its AWS offerings would no longer be accepting new customers in Russia and Belarus, in response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Today, the company updated its running blog post on its response to the crisis, revealing that its retail and entertainment businesses will now be joining AWS in terminating services to both Russia and Belarus.

This means that the shipment of all retail products to both countries has been terminated, and that Prime Video will no longer be accessible to any customers in either nation. The online retailer also noted that it is stopped "taking orders for New World, which is the only video game [Amazon sells] directly in Russia."

Amazon also reiterated that "unlike some other US technology providers, Amazon and AWS have no data centers, infrastructure, or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government."

While it does not have a physical presence in the region, AWS continues to work with stakeholders in Ukraine and the surrounding area to provide increased cybersecurity services against hostile intrusions. Additional details on this can be found in the same blog post linked above.

Amazon has donated $5 million to NGOs and organizations working to support the humanitarian needs of displaced and victimized Ukrainians. It also plans to continue matching employee donations to humanitarian organizations like Save the Children and Red Cross. More than 10,000 employees have already donated, as well as "tens of thousands of customers," Amazon said.