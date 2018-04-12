Amazon drops price of Ring Video Doorbell to $99 after closing acquisition

On Thursday, Amazon announced its purchase of the video doorbell company, Ring, has closed. The acquisition was first announced in February.

Now that Amazon officially owns Ring, the company's product lineup joins Amazon's expanding portfolio of home security products. Blink, another recent Amazon acquisition, offers similar indoor and outdoor camera products to those in Ring's lineup.

Amazon's Cloud Cam is yet another product under the company's direction that is, in many ways, a competitor of Ring and Blink.

According to the press release, all three brands will continue to operate under their names, maintaining customer support and services.

Ring

Starting today, the first generation Ring Video Doorbell will cost $99, a $50 reduction from the $149 list price.

In an exclusive interview with ZDNet's sister site CNET, Amazon's head of devices and services, Dave Limp, and Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff discussed the future of Amazon and Ring.

While there's not a whole lot of specifics, incorporating Ring into Amazon Key, Amazon's in-home delivery service, is something the two companies are looking into.