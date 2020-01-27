Amazon Echo Buds go on sale: Save $40 on the wireless earbuds

Amazon regularly discounts its own hardware. But the Echo Buds were just launched last autumn -- so, naturally, they've yet to receive a substantial price cut.
Now, however, you can finally pick up the wireless earbuds on sale.
Amazon Echo Buds
Price: $90 ($40 off)
Echo Buds currently cost $90 on Amazon. The wireless earbuds normally sell for $130 -- so this limited-time deal amounts to a $40 savings. That's not too shabby when you consider the competition can cost twice as much or even more. Apple's hyper-popular AirPods, for instance, currently cost $159 at most retailers.
The Buds look a lot like other true wireless earbuds on Amazon. They come with a charging case that's bulkier than that of the AirPods and the Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2 ($150), but it's still small enough to fit a pocket without a problem. They actually remind us of Bragi's earphones or the Jabra Elite 65t ($140).View Now at Amazon
Amazon's wireless earbuds are interesting because they offer hands-free Alexa, Bose noise-reduction technology, and sweat resistance. Our sister site, CNET, reviewed the Echo Buds at launch and determined they sound good, calling them "likable earbuds." But it also said shoppers should consider waiting until they're on sale before buying them.
In other words: Now is the time to buy the Echo Buds! Even our own reviewer at ZDNet thinks they're pretty good. Amazon indicated this is a temporary deal, too, so there's no telling when the $130 price will be back. Better act fast.
