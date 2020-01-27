Amazon Echo Buds go on sale: Save $40 on the wireless earbuds

(Image: CNET)

Amazon regularly discounts its own hardware. But the Echo Buds were just launched last autumn -- so, naturally, they've yet to receive a substantial price cut.

Now, however, you can finally pick up the wireless earbuds on sale.

Amazon's wireless earbuds are interesting because they offer hands-free Alexa, Bose noise-reduction technology, and sweat resistance. Our sister site, CNET, reviewed the Echo Buds at launch and determined they sound good, calling them "likable earbuds." But it also said shoppers should consider waiting until they're on sale before buying them.

In other words: Now is the time to buy the Echo Buds! Even our own reviewer at ZDNet thinks they're pretty good. Amazon indicated this is a temporary deal, too, so there's no telling when the $130 price will be back. Better act fast.