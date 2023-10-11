These JBL earbuds are amazing, and they're $50 off right now for October Prime Day

Christina Darby/ZDNET

I've religiously used the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds on my subway commute to cancel out the heavy machinery racket and enjoy my music or podcasts. They deliver supreme sound, and listening to music in loud environments with and without the noise canceling capability is like night and day. Normally they cost $250 on Amazon, but, thanks to the October Prime Day sale, they're only $200 right now.

October Prime Day, also known as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11. The e-commerce giant discounts many of its products, like Kindle e-readers, televisions, phones, and more. Early birds looking to get a start on holiday shopping (or anybody who's feeling spendy) will find substantial deals on everything from headphones to AR headsets.

There are a couple great features on these earbuds that make them so pleasant to use. The first is the touchscreen on the earbud case itself: you can pause and play music, alter the EQ, change from ambient sound to noise canceling mode, locate your earbuds, and check the battery percentage of your buds, all from the touchscreen case.

At 40 hours of listening time, you're getting a pair of earbuds with a noteworthy battery life that will last you a few work days and endless workout sessions before you need to think about recharging. And on the topic of working out, I've gone on plenty of runs with these, and they have managed to successfully stay in my ears for the duration of my run (as much as any pair of earbuds can).

I love these earbuds for deep work in the office, and for taking conference calls, since they deliver clear sound and audio with six microphones. The features are modern and rival many other notable headphone brands, like Apple or Sony, and the battery life is long-lasting. If you're in the market for a new pair of buds, these JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds are going to do you some good, whether you need them in the office, on long walks, or for marathon training.

