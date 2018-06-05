Amazon EKS is generally available, bringing fully-managed Kubernetes to AWS

Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), which delivers Kubernetes as a managed service on AWS, is now generally available for AWS customers in the US East and US West regions, Amazon announced Tuesday.

Amazon launched Amazon EKS in November at its re:Invent conference. Making it generally available brings AWS up to speed with Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure in terms of offering fully-managed Kubernetes.

Without EKS, customers needed to provision Kubernetes management infrastructure across multiple Availability Zones (AZs), replace unhealthy infrastructure and worry about downtime.

Nevertheless, Amazon pointed out in a blog post, 57 percent of Kubernetes users run Kubernetes on AWS, according to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation -- that's more than any other cloud platform.

AWS customers using Amazon EKS include Snap, FICO, GoDaddy, Honeywell, Intuit, Pearson, Skyscanner, Verizon and Zendesk.