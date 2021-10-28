Amazon expects supply chain, labor issues to cost it billions in Q4

The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 will be a costly one for Amazon, the company said Thursday.

"In the fourth quarter, we expect to incur several billion dollars of additional costs in our Consumer business as we manage through labor supply shortages, increased wage costs, global supply chain issues, and increased freight and shipping costs—all while doing whatever it takes to minimize the impact on customers and selling partners this holiday season," CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement. "It'll be expensive for us in the short term, but it's the right prioritization for our customers and partners."

Meanwhile, the e-commerce and cloud giant's third quarter financial results, reported on Thursday, fell below market expectations. The profits and losses from Amazon's North American and International e-commerce business segments effectively canceled each other out, leaving Amazon Web Services to account for all of its operating income.

Overall, Amazon's Q3 net income decreased to $3.2 billion in the third quarter, or $6.12 per diluted share, compared with $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per diluted share, in third quarter 2020. Net sales increased 15% to $110.8 billion in the third quarter, compared with $96.1 billion in third quarter 2020.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $8.92 on revenue of $111.6 billion.

"We've always said that when confronted with the choice between optimizing for short-term profits versus what's best for customers over the long term, we will choose the latter—and you can see that during every phase of this pandemic," Jassy said in his statement. "In the first several months of COVID-19, Amazonians played an essential role to help people secure the requisite PPE, food, and other in-demand items needed, and we worked closely with businesses and governments to leverage AWS to maintain business continuity as they responded to the pandemic. Customers have appreciated this commitment, which is part of what's driving this past quarter's AWS growth acceleration to 39% year over year; but, it's also driven extraordinary investments across our businesses to satisfy customer needs—just one example is that we've nearly doubled the size of our fulfillment network since the pandemic began."