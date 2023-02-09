'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
After having it for years, my old Kindle finally decided to brick itself. While it was a great run, having read hundreds of books and shattered my reading records, it was time for a new model. Cue my search for a new e-reader -- and my purchase of the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, on sale for only $140, or a savings of $50.
If you've been sleeping on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, it's the best Kindle on the market right now. I opted for it because, as a voracious reader, I need more space for all my books, both text and audio. It houses 32GB of storage in the 6.8-inch device. I can pair it with a pair of my favorite earbuds (also on sale) and listen to the latest releases, like Grady Hendrix's How to Sell a Haunted House.
With 300ppi on the display, plus the adjustable warm light, it's great for reading on an airplane, during a commute, and more. Having tested so many e-readers over the years, the warm light itself is a must-have in my opinion. It's not hard on the eyes and reduces the blue light so you can theoretically sleep better, though no judgment if you're up all night finishing your book.
It's also small enough to be tucked into a carry-on or bag, too. The battery also lasts for weeks on a single charge, making it a great entertainment device for traveling or those dreaded power outages. When it needs charging, I can charge it with Qi charging -- no USB-C needed (but one is provided in case).
Oh, and it's waterproof, too. Take it to the beach or just hang by the pool, and you'll be able to enjoy all of your books on the go.
One of my favorite new perks to these Kindles, however, is that you can now get it in three colors: black, agave green, and denim, allowing you a new personal flair to your e-reader. If you bundle it with an Amazon case and wireless charging dock, you can also save $79 on that bundle, too, for a $170 price tag. Personally, I'm picking up the agave green for a fun change of pace from the usual black.
Right now, it's on sale for $140 instead of the $180 price tag for the Kindle only, saving you $50 on this great e-reader. I recommend adding at least some kind of case to it to protect it from accidental bumps and scrapes. Add it to your cart today. I did, and I can't wait to get back to reading.