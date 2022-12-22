/>
Beat the blizzard: Save $1200 on portable power stations and generators

Power stations are the perfect off-grid or blackout power source. Pick up amazing holiday deals on backup power stations from top brands like EcoFlow, Jackery, and more.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer and  Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Need power when you go off the grid, or as a backup when the latest nor'easter or blizzard blows through? It might be time to invest in a power station. 

ZDNET Recommends

What's a power station? 

Think of a power bank and scale it up massively. Lots of rechargeable batteries in a box, add a multitude of ports (USB and AC), and give it the ability to charge from a variety of sources -- and charge a variety of electricity-reliant pieces.

That's a power station.

While many people choose to recharge their power station from the mains, you can also use them to power your home during an outage or if you're heading out camping. If you're going off-grid, then adding solar panels ensures electricity wherever there's sun!

Here are some of the best deals on power stations right now:

Battery and solar power stations

Vtoman Jump 1500

Save $1100 with coupon
Two Vtoman Jump 1500 power stations connected together in a campsite with an orange tent
Vtoman
  • Current Price: $1,339
  • Original Price: $2,449

The Vtoman Jump 1500 can boost up to a 3096Wh capacity when you connect the included Jump 1500 expansion battery. It can power a 1500W appliance. Plus, it features 12 output ports for AC outlets, USB-A and USB-C, and more. Click the coupon before adding it to your cart to get the $1,100 discount.

View now at Amazon

EcoFlow Delta 1000

Save $920
A man in a tent using an EcoFlow Delta 1000 generator and solar panel to power his laptop in the desert
EcoFlow
  • Current Price: $679
  • Original Price: $1,599

Add some solar panels to your off-grid life with the Delta 1000 portable power station. The fast charging hits 80% in under an hour, but you can also use it was as clean solar charger for a 400W output with MPPT optimization. 

View now at Walmart

EBL Portable Power Station

Save $500
Close-up of a man using an EBL 1000W power station to power a lamp and his laptop
EBL
  • Current Price: $899
  • Original Price: $1,399

Compatible with two 100W solar charging panels, the EBL power station offers multiple charging modes. Most importantly, the 1000W high capacity output means that this portable powerhouse can keep your electric grill, microwave, electric stove -- and most importantly, your coffee maker -- running.

View now at Newegg

Other power station holiday deals

Gas, diesel, and flex-fuel generators

What is the best portable power station?

It depends on your needs. If you have access to plenty of sunshine, you may want to invest in a solar power station. Areas that are prone to clouds and rainy skies will more likely require a fuel-based generator to keep the power going during an outage.

Is a power station worth it?

If you're in a disaster prone area of living, a portable power station is probably a solid choice for keeping the lights on. As someone who lives in the Midwest, I've had my fair share of power outages from snowstorms, blizzards, tornadoes, and derechos. In those events, the power station serves as peace of mind to keep my fridge running and my phone charged when I need it.

However, you'll have to review the pros and cons of investing in one. Even with these deals, they can still cost a couple hundred to a few thousand dollars.

What's the difference between a battery backup and a generator?

A generator is typically can restore power to parts of your home, if not the entire space, for as long as you have fuel to power the generator or solar energy stored and available on the panels.

A battery backup lacks the energy capacity of a generator. It's designed to keep essential equipment like CPAP machines, sump pumps, and space heaters functional until the lights come back on. While much smaller in capacity, battery backup systems also don't require gas to run, and they're safer to use indoors. Another perk? You won't have to worry about maintenance on a backup battery, either.


