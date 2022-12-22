'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Need power when you go off the grid, or as a backup when the latest nor'easter or blizzard blows through? It might be time to invest in a power station.
The leaves are changing and the temperature is dropping, but autumn doesn't have to be uncomfortable. Keep warm at home with the best space heaters that connect to Wi-Fi, mobile apps, and voice assistants for 24/7 remote control.Read now
What's a power station?
Think of a power bank and scale it up massively. Lots of rechargeable batteries in a box, add a multitude of ports (USB and AC), and give it the ability to charge from a variety of sources -- and charge a variety of electricity-reliant pieces.
That's a power station.
While many people choose to recharge their power station from the mains, you can also use them to power your home during an outage or if you're heading out camping. If you're going off-grid, then adding solar panels ensures electricity wherever there's sun!
Here are some of the best deals on power stations right now:
The Vtoman Jump 1500 can boost up to a 3096Wh capacity when you connect the included Jump 1500 expansion battery. It can power a 1500W appliance. Plus, it features 12 output ports for AC outlets, USB-A and USB-C, and more. Click the coupon before adding it to your cart to get the $1,100 discount.
Add some solar panels to your off-grid life with the Delta 1000 portable power station. The fast charging hits 80% in under an hour, but you can also use it was as clean solar charger for a 400W output with MPPT optimization.
Compatible with two 100W solar charging panels, the EBL power station offers multiple charging modes. Most importantly, the 1000W high capacity output means that this portable powerhouse can keep your electric grill, microwave, electric stove -- and most importantly, your coffee maker -- running.
It depends on your needs. If you have access to plenty of sunshine, you may want to invest in a solar power station. Areas that are prone to clouds and rainy skies will more likely require a fuel-based generator to keep the power going during an outage.
If you're in a disaster prone area of living, a portable power station is probably a solid choice for keeping the lights on. As someone who lives in the Midwest, I've had my fair share of power outages from snowstorms, blizzards, tornadoes, and derechos. In those events, the power station serves as peace of mind to keep my fridge running and my phone charged when I need it.
However, you'll have to review the pros and cons of investing in one. Even with these deals, they can still cost a couple hundred to a few thousand dollars.
A generator is typically can restore power to parts of your home, if not the entire space, for as long as you have fuel to power the generator or solar energy stored and available on the panels.
A battery backup lacks the energy capacity of a generator. It's designed to keep essential equipment like CPAP machines, sump pumps, and space heaters functional until the lights come back on. While much smaller in capacity, battery backup systems also don't require gas to run, and they're safer to use indoors. Another perk? You won't have to worry about maintenance on a backup battery, either.
ZDNET experts split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.