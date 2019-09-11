Amazon launches Prime in Brazil

Amazon has launched its paid subscription service Prime in Brazil as part of its growth strategy in Latin America's largest market.

Labeled the "biggest collection of benefits ever offered" in a country launch, the service costs 9.90 reais ($2,4) a month or 89 reais a year ($22). This compares with the annual US fee of $119.

The service was introduced yesterday (10) with unlimited nationwide free shipping with maximum 48-hour delivery time in over 90 Brazilian municipalities and a catalog of over 500,000 products.

Other features of Brazil's version of the Prime subscription include gaming platform Twitch as well as the video and music streaming products. E-books and magazines from local publishers are also part of the bundle.

The launch is seen as the biggest move of the US giant since it arrived in Brazil in 2012, where it started with the sale of books and gradually expanded the scope of the platform to include electronics, clothing and sporting goods.

Earlier this year, the company also started to take its first steps towards evolving its artificial intelligence-enabled voice assistant Alexa in Brazil.