Amazon releases Echo Buds software update to prevent overheating safety risk

Amazon is warning Echo Buds owners asking them to carry out a software update on their Echo Buds earbuds to address a "potential safety risk" and improve the long-term performance of the batteries.

Emails being sent out to Echo Buds owners saying that Amazon has "recently determined that in very rare cases it is possible for Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case," and that "[o]ut of an abundance of caution," the company has released a software update that "addresses this potential safety risk and improves the long-term performance of Echo Buds' batteries."

The update will automatically be sent to Echo Buds when connected via Bluetooth to your smartphone and the Alexa app.

Here's how to check if you have the latest update:

Open the Echo Buds case (ensure both buds are in the case)

Confirm that the Echo Buds are Bluetooth connected to the smartphone

Open the Alexa app and select Devices in the bottom right

in the bottom right Choose Echo & Alexa then Echo Buds

then Scroll to the About section at the bottom of the page

section at the bottom of the page Confirm that the Echo Buds are running software version 318119151 or higher

Not running the latest version? Here's how to kick off an update:

Open the lid of the case with the Echo Buds inside and confirm that they are connected to Bluetooth to your smartphone and the Alexa app

Check that Echo Buds and case are at least 30 percent charged

Close the case lid with the Echo Buds inside, and keep within Bluetooth range of the smartphone for 30 minutes

Check that the software version is 318119151 or higher, following the instructions above

Amazon is asking people who purchased Echo Buds for someone else to pass this information along to the recipient.