Amazon says more than 250 million items were purchased during Prime Day event

Amazon said its Prime Day 2021 sale moved more than 250 million items and surpassed every other Prime Day event in terms of sales volume. Amazon's midsummer bargain holiday ran for 48 hours this year, and in addition to ginning up sales for Amazon and its sellers, Prime Day is also part of Amazon's overall recurring revenue strategy for adding Prime subscribers.

Amazon doesn't provide revenue or retail sales figures, but data from Adobe's Digital Economy Index indicated that the company had a big Prime Day and even boosted e-commerce sales for rivals. Overall, US retailers experienced an average online revenue lift of 143% compared to a typical June day.

In the US, online spending across retailers surpassed $11 billion over two days, compared to last year's Prime Day total online revenue of $10.4 billion, according to Adobe.

Large retailers with over $1 billion in annual online revenue saw the strongest halo effect across Prime Day, with approximately 29% more e-commerce revenue compared to an average June day. Smaller retailers, or those with less than $10 million in annual online revenue, also saw their online sales increase by about 21%, according to Adobe.

In addition to touting sales of Amazon-branded devices, Amazon is also crediting Prime Day for helping small businesses increase sales traffic. In the two-week lead-up to Prime Day, Amazon said customers spent $1.9 billion on small business products during the promotion period, an increase of more than a 100% compared to the same promotional period before Prime Day 2020 in October.

"A huge thank you to all of the Amazon teams who made this Prime Day possible for members worldwide and to Prime members who supported small businesses in big ways," said Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer for Amazon. "Prime members are an important part of our Amazon family, and we love to celebrate them during Prime Day."