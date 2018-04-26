Amazon shares climb on big Q1 earnings

Amazon published its first quarter financial results on Thursday, eclipsing market estimates with strong growth in North America and its AWS segment. Shares jumped in after hours trading.

The Seattle-based tech giant posted net income of $1.6 billion in the first quarter, or $3.27 per diluted share. Revenues came to $51 billion, up 43 percent year-over-year.

A year prior, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share on revenue of $35.71 billion.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $49.87 billion.

While Amazon Web Services remains a relatively small segment of Amazon's business in terms of net sales, it accounts for a huge portion of Amzon's profits. AWS net sales came to $5.44 billion for the quarter and delivered operating income of $1.4 billion. The segment's net sales grew year-over-year 49 percent.

"AWS had the unusual advantage of a seven-year head start before facing like-minded competition, and the team has never slowed down," CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement. "As a result, the AWS services are by far the most evolved and most functionality-rich. AWS lets developers do more and be nimbler, and it continues to get even better every day. That's why you're seeing this remarkable acceleration in AWS growth, now for two quarters in a row."