Amazon Sumerian now generally available

Amazon Web Services had made its Sumerian augmented and virtual reality platform generally available.

Outlined at AWS re:Invent 2017, Sumerian is a bet that enterprises and developers will gravitate toward developing AR and VR applications on browser-based technologies and standards.

ZDNet recently profiled two enterprises using Sumerian. The AWS blog on the Sumerian launch also has a few more customer references and use cases as well as tutorials.

Sumerian is designed to work across multiple platforms, support WebGL and WebVR and cover devices on iOS, Android, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Sumerian is also integrated with AWS services including Lex, Polly, Lambda and DynamoDB.

