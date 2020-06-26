Amazon to pay over $1 billion to secure self-driving startup Zoox: report

Pushed by hectic demand, Amazon reinforces its logistics network with 12 Boeing planes Watch Now

Amazon is reportedly on the verge of announcing a deal to acquire self-driving startup Zoox for over $1 billion.

According to The Information, unnamed sources close to the matter say the deal could be announced as soon as Friday.

If confirmed, the acquisition of the startup would give the e-commerce giant access to a pool of over 1,000 staff and additional talent in the self-driving space.

California-based Zoox, which also has offices across the San Francisco Bay Area, was founded in 2014 by Tim Kentley-Klay and Dr. Jesse Levinson.

See also: AWS launches Amazon Honeycode, a no-code app building service

The startup describes itself as a company focused on building "autonomous mobility from the ground up," which includes self-driving software for vehicles to safely navigate city streets.

To date, the startup has raised $955 million over four funding rounds. Previous investors include Alium Capital, Blackbird Ventures, and Grok Ventures.

It is not known, however, whether or not the startup's technologies would be directed towards package delivery only, or whether or not Amazon is keen to explore the wider applications of self-driving solutions -- such as intelligent vehicles and passenger transport.

CNET: New 2021 Ford F-150 has optional power generator and hybrid powertrain

However, one particular Zoox project may be of interest to Amazon. Earlier this week, Amazon introduced a new $2 billion fund to invest in innovative technologies for combating climate change.

Amazon's Climate Pledge will invest in companies developing both products and services aimed at reducing carbon footprints across industries including travel, logistics, energy, and manufacturing, among others.

TechRepublic: What is Gaia-X? A guide to Europe's cloud computing fight-back plan

Zoox is currently designing a zero-emissions vehicle capable of autonomous mobility, using "the latest in automotive, robotics, and renewable energy," according to the firm, and this scheme could be one of the first investments made via Amazon's new renewables and carbon emissions program.

ZDNet has reached out to Amazon and Zoox and will update when we hear back.

Previous and related coverage

Have a tip? Get in touch securely via WhatsApp | Signal at +447713 025 499, or over at Keybase: charlie0