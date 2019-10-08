Amazon unveils .sg marketplace, two years after Prime Now launch

Amazon finally has launched a local site in Singapore, more than two years after it unveiled Prime Now in the city-state, and promises a local and global inventory of "millions of products" including books, consumer electronics, and home. Available via a browser and its mobile app, Amazon.sg replaces the international selection on its Prime Now app, but--as a handful of customers already are noticing--offers a smaller product range than before.

These consumers had taken to Amazon's Singapore Facebook page to express their displeasure, with one saying the new site offered "a lot less items" and she could no longer find products that were available yesterday on the .sg site.

(Source: Amazon.sg's Facebook page)

× amazon-sg-fb.png

Another customer, describing the launch as "terrible", said: "Almost all the items I used to buy from Prime Now International [are] no longer available." In response, an Amazon.sg representative on its Facebook page said to "keep an eye" on its website for new items and updates.

The new Singapore site offers all consumers free two- to three-day delivery on orders above S$40, while those who are willing to fork out S$2.99 can receive their purchases in one day.

Prime members enjoy free one-day delivery on eligible local products on Amazon.sg with no minimum spend and free shipping for international store products for orders above S$60.

Amazon Singapore's country manager Henry Low said: "With Amazon.sg, we want to provide what customers have been asking us for: the ability for everyone to shop on desktop and mobile, more local and international selection from Amazon and trusted sellers, paired with fast and reliable delivery.

"Today marks the next step for us in Singapore and we will continue to work hard to earn the trust of Singapore customers by growing our product range, ensuring low prices, and providing a convenient and trusted shopping experience," said Low in a statement.

The US e-commerce giant added that it welcomed local small and midsize businesses (SMBs) to sell their products on Amazon.sg, with promises to offer them listing tools, payment processing and credit card fraud protection, promotional features to boost product discovery, and reports and analytics to help them sell more on the platform.

Amazon ranked 14th based on monthly web visits as well as 4th on Google's Play Store and 6th on Apple App Store in Singapore, in the second quarter of 2019, according to iPrice Group, citing stats from SimilarWeb and App Annie. In terms of monthly web visits, the quarter was led by Lazada Group, Qoo10, Shopee, EZBuy, and Zalora.

Amazon's range of devices including Kindle, Fire, and Alexa still are not available in Singapore.

RELATED COVERAGE

As Alibaba ramps up, Amazon loses the plot in Asia

The US online retailer finally introduces Amazon Prime in Singapore but the launch has been described as "piecemeal", which should give Alibaba even more room to expand its own footprint in the region.

Amazon Prime Now arrives late in competitive Singapore market

Amazon has unwrapped its Prime Now two-hour delivery service in Singapore, but analysts describe the move as late in a market that sees strong competition between regional and local e-commerce players.

China tech giants to fight for $53B SEA e-commerce market

Estimated to be worth US$53 billion by 2023, the Southeast Asian online retail market is the emerging battleground for Chinese tech giants--Alibaba, Baidu, Didi, JD.com, and Tencent--which have been investing aggressively in the region.

Lazada to integrate RedMart app in bid for SEA online grocery market

Southeast Asian e-commerce player is folding the RedMart app into its platform more than two years after acquiring the Singapore-based online supermarket, as it looks to begin offering "customised" grocery delivery services across the region from the second half of 2019.

Qoo10 to 'renew focus' on Singapore e-commerce market

One of the earliest e-commerce market players in Singapore, Qoo10 is planning a new round of funding as it looks to refocus on the local market, which it says still offers significant growth potential.