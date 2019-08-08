Amazon's Ring launches security service for businesses

Amazon-owned Ring announced on Thursday the launch of Ring for Business, a new service that's pitched as an affordable alternative to traditional security systems for small businesses. The service is essentially an extension of RIng's existing product lineup -- the Ring Alarm, Ring Video Doorbells, and Security Cams -- packaged into tiered kits at varying costs.

The basic business starter kit will include all of the Ring Alarm essentials -- a base station, keypad, contact sensors for a window or door, motion detector, and a range extender -- along with a panic button and a stick up cam. The second tier adds a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the third "Enhanced" tier adds the spotlight camera.

Business owners will also get 24/7 monitoring and 60-day video event recording for $10 per month per location.

Ring got its start targeting consumers with a video doorbell that helped users monitor motion and doorbell rings using a smartphone. Since then, the company's product lineup has expanded to include solar-powered cameras and other home monitoring products. The Ring Alarm system has been available since last July.

As for the company's push into businesses, Ring founder Jamie Siminoff said the move was a logical progression meant to serve Ring's growing base of small business customers.

"Traditional commercial security options are often rigid, expensive and difficult to install," said Ring founder Jamie Siminoff. "Because of this, we noticed some businesses using our devices to monitor and protect their properties. Developing Ring for Business, a more affordable and straightforward security option for companies, was a natural next step in our mission to make neighborhoods safer - both at home and at work."

Amazon acquired Ring in 2018 in a deal estimated to be worth $1 billion.

