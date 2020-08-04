AMD adds two new entry-level laptop processors

AMD has added two new mobile chips to its lineup, bolstering its entry-level portfolio. These chips also find homes in laptops aimed at the education market.

The two chips are the AMD 3015e and 3020e.

AMD 3015e

Graphics Model: AMD Radeon Graphics

# of CPU Cores: 2

# of Threads: 4

Max Boost Clock: Up to 2.3GHz

Base Clock: 1.2GHz

Default TDP/TDP: 6W

AMD 3020e

Graphics Model: AMD Radeon Graphics

# of CPU Cores: 2

# of Threads: 2

Max Boost Clock: Up to 2.6GHz

Base Clock: 1.2GHz

Default TDP/TDP: 6W

According to AMD, these chips are designed to power a education laptops, beginning with two new laptops from Lenovo - the 100e and 300e - announced today.

On the performance front, AMD says that the 3015e outperforms the Intel Celeron N4120 on Cinebench 1t, PCMark, and 3DMark.

In addition to AMD silicon, these Lenovo laptops feature great battery life, including a Quick Charge feature that can provide up to 80 percent recharge after an hour of charge.

Available in September 2020, Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen with AMD 3015e will start at $219, while the Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen with AMD 3015e starts at $299.