AMD courts Wall Street, financial services firms HPC workloads with Epyc server processor

AMD debuts the Epyc Rome server processor Scott Aylor, general manager of AMD’s Datacenter Solutions Group, shares details about the second-generation processor's performance, as well as AMD's data center strategy. Read more: https://zd.net/2ZDVv1T

AMD's second generation Epyc server chip is gaining more production workloads and the chipmaker is targeting financial services firms, which are leveraging high performance computing systems.

Speaking at the HPC & AI on Wall Street conference in New York, Scott Aylor, head of AMD's datacenter unit, pitched Wall Street firms on the second generation Epyc processors, a bevy of cloud and server design wins and supercomputing momentum.

In August, AMD launched its second generation Epyc server processor and the rollout moved the chip from the test to production phase for many customers.

"Since the launch of the second generation Epyc, we're excited about momentum after four or five weeks," said Aylor. "We are paying off what we said we'd do and have earned credibility and trust with the first generation and now we're building depth and breadth of new customers."

When the latest Epyc launched, AMD claimed 80 world records, platform wins with Google, Twitter, HPE and Lenovo and supercomputing deals with Cray for the exascale Frontier System. Microsoft Azure, AWS, Tencent Cloud and Oracle are among the cloud providers using Epyc.

Aylor wasn't allowed to name financial services clients, which tend keep quiet about their technology plans, but said the first generation Epyc was used in grid computing deployments. Now the conversation is more about analytics and high performance computing applications.

Epyc's performance gains with the second generation set AMD up nicely for more high-level workloads. Aylor said the Epyc team at AMD is obviously a close partner with the Radeon GPU group, but the chipmaker also works well with Nvidia.

AMD has already received plenty of interest from Wall Street analysts and investors. Now the company is more direct about landing Wall Street's computing workloads.