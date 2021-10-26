AMD Q3 revenue, EPS top expectations, again raises year revenue view

Microprocessor and graphics chip maker Advanced Micro Devices this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that both topped Wall Street's expectations, forecast this quarter's revenue higher as well, and once again raised its outlook for revenue growth this year.

The report sent AMD shares up 1.5% in late trading.

CEO Dr. Lisa Su called it "another record quarter as revenue grew 54% and operating income doubled year-over-year."

Added Su, "3rd Gen EPYC processor shipments ramped significantly in the quarter as our data center sales more than doubled year-over-year.

"Our business significantly accelerated in 2021, growing faster than the market based on our leadership products and consistent execution," she added.

Revenue in the three months ended in September rose to $4.3 billion, yielding a net profit of 73 cents a share, excluding some costs.

Analysts had been modeling $4.11 billion and net profit of 66 cents per share.

Gross profit margin in the quarter rose to 48% from 44% a year earlier, and was consistent with the 48% in Q2, on a non-GAAP basis.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion. That compares to consensus for $4.25 billion and a 68-cent profit per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue rising 65%. That is up from the prior forecast in July of "approximately 60%."

AMD maintained an outlook for its full-year gross profit margin to come in at 48%.