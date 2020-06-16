AMD Ryzen 3000XT: More power for enthusiasts

× 2020-06-16-14-58-31.jpg

Not letting the grass grow under its feet, AMD has unveiled a new 3000XT series desktop processors line with increased frequencies for enthusiasts who want the best possible performance.

Three processors have been unveiled, and all three will be available from July 7, 2020.

MODEL CORES/THREADS BOOST/BASE FREQUENCY (GHZ) TOTAL CACHE (MB) TDP (WATTS) Platform PRICE (USD) EXPECTED AVAILABILITY AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 12/24 Up to 4.7/3.8 70 105 AM4 $499 July 7, 2020 AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 8/16 Up to 4.7/3.9 36 105 AM4 $399 July 7, 2020 AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 6/12 Up to 4.5/3.8 35 95 AM4 $249 July 7, 2020

By optimizing the 7-nanometer "Zen 2" architecture, AMD has managed to squeeze out higher boost frequency and increased performance. How much extra? As much as 4 percent increase in single-threaded performance over AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop processors, according to AMD.

Not much, but when you want all the power you can get, every percentage point counts.

In internal AMD benchmarking, the 3000XT series also offers up to 40 percent more power efficiency than the competition.

The retail package for the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT comes with the Wraith Spire cooler, while the other two are aimed and enthusiasts who choose to pick their own cooler.

And this performance boost isn't free. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 5 3600X can be picked up from online suppliers such as Newegg for $420, $329, and $220, respectively.