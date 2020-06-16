AMD Ryzen 3000XT: More power for enthusiasts

2020-06-16-14-58-31.jpg
Not letting the grass grow under its feet, AMD has unveiled a new 3000XT series desktop processors line with increased frequencies for enthusiasts who want the best possible performance.
Three processors have been unveiled, and all three will be available from July 7, 2020.
MODEL
CORES/THREADS
BOOST/BASE FREQUENCY (GHZ)
TOTAL CACHE (MB)
TDP (WATTS)
Platform
PRICE (USD)
EXPECTED AVAILABILITY
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
12/24
Up to 4.7/3.8
70
105
AM4
$499
July 7, 2020
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
8/16
Up to 4.7/3.9
36
105
AM4
$399
July 7, 2020
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
6/12
Up to 4.5/3.8
35
95
AM4
$249
July 7, 2020
By optimizing the 7-nanometer "Zen 2" architecture, AMD has managed to squeeze out higher boost frequency and increased performance. How much extra? As much as 4 percent increase in single-threaded performance over AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop processors, according to AMD.
Not much, but when you want all the power you can get, every percentage point counts.
In internal AMD benchmarking, the 3000XT series also offers up to 40 percent more power efficiency than the competition.
The retail package for the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT comes with the Wraith Spire cooler, while the other two are aimed and enthusiasts who choose to pick their own cooler.
And this performance boost isn't free. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 5 3600X can be picked up from online suppliers such as Newegg for $420, $329, and $220, respectively.
