AMD takes on Intel's Xeon chips with Threadripper PRO 3000WX

AMD has lifted the lid on a new Ryzen Threadripper PRO series of processors.

Four chips have been unveiled: the 3995WX, 3975WX, 3955WX, and 3945WX, with core counts ranging from 12 to 64.

At the top end, AMD claims that the Threadripper PRO 3995WX offers up to 27 percent better multithreaded performance over the competition's best dual processor (in this case the Intel Xeon Platinum 8280), and that it takes the lead in over 25 applications and benchmarks.

In a nutshell, the highlights on the Threadripper PRO include support for 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes, support for more types of memory, specifically RDIMM and LRDIMM, and eight memory channels that supports up to 2TB of RAM.

Here are the tech specs for the new processors:

MODEL CORES/ THREADS BOOST / BASE FREQUENCY (GHZ) TOTAL CACHE (MB) TDP (WATTS) PCIe 4.0 Lanes Memory Support AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX 64/128 Up to 4.2 / 2.7 288 280 128 Up to 2TB ECC UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32/64 Up to 4.2 / 3.5 144 280 128 Up to 2TB ECC UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX 16/32 Up to 4.3 / 3.9 72 280 128 Up to 2TB ECC UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX 12/24 Up to 4.3 / 4.0 70 280 128 Up to 2TB ECC UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM

As yet no prices have been announced.

The chips are packed with a range of enterprise-grade features that are designed to offer buyers security, reliability, and long-term confidence in the platform.

AMD PRO security – Layers of built-in security features to help protect sensitive data

– Layers of built-in security features to help protect sensitive data AMD PRO manageability – Simplified deployment, imaging, and management compatible with user's current infrastructure

– Simplified deployment, imaging, and management compatible with user's current infrastructure AMD Memory Guard – Full memory encryption to help prevent physical attacks on sensitive data.

– Full memory encryption to help prevent physical attacks on sensitive data. AMD PRO Business Ready – 18 months of planned software stability and 24 months of planned availability

AMD has partnered with Lenovo to deliver the world's first 64 core PRO workstation system, the ThinkStation P620, powered by the Threadripper PRO 3995WX processor. Those wanting to push out the boat will be able to kit this out with dual Nvidia Quadro RTX 8000 cards or four RTX 4000, 512GB of memory, and 20TB storage.

The ThinkStation P620 will be released this fall, and prices will start at $4,600.