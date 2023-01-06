An autonomous car that wakes up and greets you could be in your future

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

On Thursday, Peugeot, Stellantis's French automobile brand, unveiled its next-generation electric vehicle – the Inception Concept. This car completely departs from cars as we know them today and does away with a steering wheel entirely.

The concept vehicle was displayed on stage at CES and boasted an ultra-modern, sleek and futuristic design.

The Inception Concept can wake up as you approach the car, recognize you, greet you and then automatically adjust the car to your preferred driving settings.

The biggest departure from a typical vehicle is the elimination of a cabin. Instead of a cabin which would traditionally hold a driver and a passenger, this vehicle has a "lounge," which Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson referred to as a living space during the presentation.

Peugeot's Inception Concept interior with extended fit armchairs Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

This space has an extended-fit armchair and intelligent storage that allows for you to take items that would typically be in your living room, such as a tablet, to the car with you, according to Peugeot.

"[The vehicle is] no longer a place to Journey from A to B; this is now an inspiring social space, to meet, to greet, create relax and if you wish, drive," said Jackson.

This car also offers significant upgrades to Peugeot's i-Cockpit with the introduction of the HyperSquare, which replaces your traditional steering wheel and allows drivers to control vehicles using electric controls instead of physically controlling the car with a steering wheel.

Peugeot's Hypersquare

With the Hypersquare, driving becomes an experience similar to playing a video game in which movements to the controller dictate where the car is actually going. The Hypersquare also retracts into the dashboard in case you want to enjoy a ride and take advantage of the autonomous driving features.