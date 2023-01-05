Samsung's Ready Care smart-car system is straight from a Sci-Fi movie

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Smart cars have always been an idea of the future, but today, they were a conceptual reality on the CES stage in Las Vegas. Following LG's Car Cockpit announcement earlier this morning, Samsung took the stage this afternoon, unveiling its plan to launch a smart-car safety platform with subsidiary Harman international.
The intelligent car system will be called ICX and will utilize Harman Ready Care.
Ready Care's features include a machine learning algorithm, using sensors to measure driver drowsiness and provide tailored interventions, according to Harman International's software lead and project manager, Marcus Futterleib.
Futterleib also explained that Ready Care's technology can sense factors, such as bad weather, that typically catalyze driver stress and even integrate Samsung's wearable products, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch to detect a driver's heart rate.
Harman Ready Care says it also employs a driver-facing infrared camera or in-cabin radar to monitor the driver's vital signs, so it's not necessary for the driver to have a wearable to take advantage of the system.
When the smart-system does detect a stressor, it sends a notification. While I'm not sure drivers need yet another distraction on the road, Harman allows drivers to customize these notifications ahead of time, so instead of another beep or buzz, users can opt for a more subtle reminder like slightly lowering the temperature.